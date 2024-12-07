Josh Allen expresses excitement about starting family with Hailee Steinfeld

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld disclosed they are not ready to share wedding plans just yet.

Josh Allen breaks silence on his magical engagement with pop star Hailee Steinfeld.

On Friday, December 6, the 28-year-old shared details about his nerve-racking proposal in a Q&A for the singer’s Beau Society’s newsletter.

Josh revealed that he had a speech prepared which left the Capital Letters singer impressed.

In the heartfelt speech, the professional footballer told the 27-year-old singer he couldn’t wait to start a family with her.

"I said 'I can't wait to start a family with you.' I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely. I said please," he revealed.

The Buffalo Bill Quarterback also recalled a humorous moment, sharing that while the couple were preparing for brunch, Hailee suddenly jumped onto the bed and declared to get married.

"You jumped on the bed and asked, 'Can we get married already? What are you waiting for?'"

In response, the athlete playfully said, “Just give me a little more time,” while knowing he had secretly planned to propose.

The Pitch Perfect 2 actress mentioned that the newly engaged couple will be keeping the details of their wedding plans on the down low as they are not ready to disclose their plans just yet.