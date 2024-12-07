Kris Jenner enjoys quality time with daughter Khloe Kardashian

Kris Jenner has recently chosen to spend quality time with her daughter, Khloe Kardashian ahead of Christmas.

According to the Daily Mail, the 69-year-old socialite was spotted with her third eldest daughter in London.

For the outing, Kris was seen donning a black blazer, which she paired with a skinny black jeans. She completed her look by carrying a matching purse.

On the other hand, Khloe opted for a floral-patterned bodysuit, which she paired with a stylish fur coat.

Reportedly, the mother-daughter duo were exploring the Square Mile as they were seen shopping at Selfridges in preparation for the upcoming festivities.

This public appearance of Kris came after a few reports claiming that she is facing financial difficulties related to producing her reality TV show, The Kardashians.

An insider revealed to Life & Style that due to financial struggles, the mother-of-six is unable to continue producing the show despite having her billionaire daughters' support.

"When you ask Kris directly about this, you get a pretty heartwarming answer about how she loves doing the reality show because producing and shooting the show," the tipster added.

However, Kris has not publicly commented on the matter yet.