'Billionaire' Selena Gomez marks major milestone amid whirlwind year

Selena Gomez expresses gratitude over latest win

Selena Gomez is expressing gratitude for her latest win as she marks another major milestone in the same year.

The 32-year-old singer, who previously made it to the billionaire list this year as well as received an accolade for her spectacular performance in Emilia Perez, is getting her hands on another award given to her by IndieWire.

The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories to reflect on her massive win as she posed in an ethereal black ensemble, showcasing her award with a beaming smile.

Reposting a photo from one of her many fan accounts, @archiveofgomez, the former Disney star wrote in the caption, “Thank you IndieWire for the support and kindness.”

Meanwhile, the original post featured a caption with read, “December 5th, 2024┊ Selena with the Spotlight Award for "Emilia Perez" onstage at the IndieWire Honors event // @selenagomez”

This comes on the heels of Gomez's recognition with the prestigious Spotlight Award for her outstanding performance in Emilia Perez.

In the photos, the multi-hyphenate star was spotted twinning with her award, keeping up with her ‘all-black’ look alongside a pair of transparent black stockings.

Selenators couldn’t stop swooning over her looks as well as her back-to-back achievements as they thronged the comments section with heartwarming messages for the singer.

One fan commented, “She looks so good. I’m so happy for her.”

Another chimed in, adding, “So proud of her.”