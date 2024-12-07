Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan delight fans with new Christmas duet

Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan performed 'Last Christmas' together in Christmas special

Sabrina Carpenter’s Christmas special, A Nonsense Christmas, invited Chappell Roan as a celebrity guest and the two popstar’s vocals came together to perform a melodious duet.

The 25-year-old Espresso songstress released her Christmas special on Netflix on Friday, December 6th and it featured many guest appearances of comedy and musical artists.

The Disney alum invited the Roan on stage to perform a cover of the iconic holiday hit from 1984, Last Christmas.

The two popstars lit the stage on fire with their rendition of the classic in similar costumes as the Good Luck, Babe! Hitmaker wore an emerald cropped top with a long skirt featuring a slit, and white fur coat.

Meanwhile the Bad Chem singer matched with her collaborator and wore an emerald top and matching skirt paired with a similar white coat.

The set for performance was designed to resemble the wreckage of a house party, with strewn cups, champagne bottles rolling around and green streamers creating the atmosphere of a holiday gathering.

Fans flocked over to social media and heaped on praises for the popstars. One such admirer hoped that the “prefect” cover should be released on streaming sites.

Echoing the sentiment, another wrote, “if Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter's last christmas doesn't end up on spotify then i will raise hell.”

“Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan singing Last Christmas was everything I needed it to be and more,” penned another.

A third chimed in, “That was incredible oh my gawd!!! They sounded incredible together. Plus the outfits my gawd!! Perfect song choice too.”