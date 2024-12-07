Meghan Markle slammed by Montecito neighbour: 'Not an asset to our community’

Meghan Markle has come under fire from a neighbor in Montecito, who has bluntly described the Duchess of Sussex as "not an asset" to the exclusive Californian enclave.

The sharp criticism was revealed in a new German documentary, which highlights claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lead a detached lifestyle within the affluent community.

According to the program, their high-profile status hasn't translated into close connections with their neighbors, sparking debate over their role in the tight-knit area.

Fresh revelations have emerged about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's life in Montecito, just days after Prince Harry declared he has no intention of returning to the UK, citing his family’s happiness in their Californian haven.

Montecito resident and society columnist Richard Mineards weighed in on the royal couple’s presence in the affluent community, sharing observations in a new German documentary.

"I personally don’t think that Meghan is an asset to our community," he remarked. "She doesn’t really go out or get involved with the community."

While Mineards described Prince Harry as "quite jolly" and noted his occasional appearances, he added, "Meghan doesn’t seem to get seen anywhere... and you don’t see him [Harry] either."

Despite the low profile, glimpses of the Duke’s routine paint a picture of a grounded lifestyle.

Locals report seeing Harry cycling through the neighborhood, trailed by a security team in a Range Rover.

His days are said to include 30- to 40-minute meditation sessions, workouts with a personal trainer, and solo walks with the family’s Labrador along the beach.

Occasionally, he’s also spotted managing school drop-offs, offering rare glimpses of the Sussexes' day-to-day life.