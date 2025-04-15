Kate Middleton takes big step ahead of Prince Harry’s security verdict

Kate Middleton appears to be steadfast in her secret mission after King Charles entrusted her with a major task.

The Princess of Wales – underwent a nine-month cancer journey last year – has been easing back into her royal duties. As she returned, Kate was given a huge role as the king’s cancer treatment continues.

Previous reports stated that Kate is determined to reunite Prince Harry with Prince William and the monarch and finally put an end to the years-long royal rift. The future Queen has been playing the role of a mediator between the siblings despite William's grievances.

The Duke of Sussex was in the UK last week to attend the two-day legal proceedings for his ongoing security case appeal. Now, sources revealed that Kate offered an olive branch to her estranged brother-in-law.

The Princess secretly reached out to Harry during his brief stay in the UK as she “wouldn’t have hesitated to take the opportunity to connect with him,” the insider said.

Heat magazine shared previously that Kate is “desperate” to mend rift between the feuding brothers before “it’s too late”. Given King Charles’ sudden hospitalisation last month, the mission is now of “heightened importance”.

According to sources cited by RadarOnline, when William was away on a trip to Paris with Prince George to watch a football match last week, that’s when Kate took the opportunity.

“Kate has always left the door open for Harry and wouldn't have wasted this chance to speak to him,” they said, adding that it’s uncertain if the Duke actually took her up on the offer.

“After everything she's been through, she feels life is too short for a family feud. Kate won't give up. She'll do everything in her power to unite the family.”

The report also comes as Harry’s security case verdict is yet to be announced. However, given the reaction of King Charles’ younger son – calling the legal proceedings ‘overwhelming’ and ‘sad’ in his recent interview – the cards don’t appear to favour Harry.