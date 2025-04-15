Billie Eilish makes surprising confession about her name

Billie Eilish talks about not liking her name during childhood

Billie Eilish reflected on her unique name and how much she disliked it during her childhood.

In an interview with the Vogue magazine, the Birds of a Feather crooner sat down to answer questions from celebrities about herself.

Idris Elba asked the What Was I Made For singer about her first name, Billie, and whether she was "proud" it or was "embarrassed" of it back then.

The nine-time Grammy award admitted that she "absolutely hated" her name as a kid, and "thought Billie was a boy’s name."

"I remember just being so mad, and all I wanted was to have a girlish name, like Violet or like Lavender, some sort of, you know, pretty flowery name," she said.

However, the Lovely hitmaker grew up to admire her name eventually, saying that "there’s no other name in the universe that could be my name besides Billie. I love my name so so so much."

"I just feel like it’s exactly perfect for me and who I am," she added.

Eilish went on to share the origins of her name, saying that it came from her grandfather’s name William, whom she never met as he died before she was born.

In a previous interview with the USA TODAY, Eilish told the outlet, "I was born, my grandfather died, and his name was William, AKA Bill, Billie. And that's where my name came from."

Eilish recently made a surprise appearance at Coachella on April 12 during Charli XCX’s set, where the duo performed Charli hit song Guess remix.