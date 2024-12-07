Princess Kate's 'unique' way of tackling health setbacks draws praise

Princess Kate has been widely praised for her "unique" and steadfast approach during what has been a challenging year for the Royal Family.

The monarchy has faced a series of health setbacks in 2024, with both Kate and King Charles confronting cancer diagnoses and Queen Camilla battling pneumonia.

Despite these personal struggles, the Princess of Wales demonstrated resilience and grace, making a rare public appearance at her annual Christmas carol service last night, earning admiration from royal watchers.

Speaking to GB News, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams commended Kate and Prince William for their unwavering dedication.

He told hosts Stephen Dixon and Anne Diamond: "It was truly inspiring. Very few public figures command the level of admiration they deserve, but the way the Princess has navigated this year is remarkable."

Draped in a striking festive red coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, complete with a chic black bow collar, Princess Kate embodied resilience and warmth as she welcomed 1,600 guests to the event.

Royal commentator Fitzwilliams lauded the Princess and Prince William for their steadfast approach during a year marked by personal and family challenges.

"William and Catherine have been truly unique in how they have dealt with the traumas of the last year," he told GB News.

"Looking at the images in today’s papers, they radiate beauty and inspiration."

Fitzwilliams praised Kate’s dedication to her annual carol service, noting that the Princess has masterfully balanced her royal responsibilities, even extending her festive initiative to 15 other concerts across the UK.