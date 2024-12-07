‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ delights fans with surprise cameo

‘Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage’ welcomes another ‘Young Sheldon’ star

Young Sheldon spinoff, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, offered a special surprise for fans with the return of a fan-favourite character.

Previously, the series welcomed Raegan Revord as Missy Cooper and Zeo Perry as Mary Cooper. And now, Pastor Jeff, played by Matt Hobby, will be also be returning to the series.

According to TVLine, the pastor will act as a mediator after Mary and Audrey McCallister (Rachel Bay Bone, mother of Mandy) compete for their granddaughter’s love as the show returns in February.

The co-creator, Steve Holland, described the character’s role to the outlet, “I don’t know that he’s doing great, but he’s certainly trying to [mediate].”

He added, “Mary and Audrey butt heads, they don’t see eye to eye, and that’s a fun thing we haven’t gotten to explore.”

Holland teased "the really fun episode" sharing that as they were “breaking that story, it also seemed like a great chance to bring Matt Hobby back.”

He continued, “It was so much fun to have him, and so much fun to put [those characters] in front of an audience and get a little Pastor Jeff sprinkled in our lives again.”

The Big Bang Theory, which aired from 2007-2019, expanded its horizon through its spin-off series, Young Sheldon, a prequal story of the extraordinary intelligent child prodigy Sheldon, starring Ian Armitage.

The new spin-off, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is based on the life of Sheldon’s older Georgie (Montana Jordan) with wife Mandy (Emily Osment).

The show aired its first episode on October 17th this year.