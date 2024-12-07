Taylor Swift Eras Tour finale show hints at major surprise for fans

Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' coming to an end on December 8th

Taylor Swift seemingly dropped hints about a secret project during as the singer gears up for the grand finale of The Eras Tour. as

Swifties, who arrived at Vancouver venue, BC Place Stadium on December 6th, noted some unusual details which led to speculation that something big is in works.

While there are plenty of cameras placed during the concerts, fans observed an odd number of cameras and production gear scattered across the area.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement.

One fan pointed out a jib, which is a cinematic camera mounted on a crane. It also had warning signs for drones. The fan noted, "This is so serious."

Another fan shared, “They turned one of VIP tents at tonight’s show to a filming area and hanged a chiefs sign and a signed jersey!”

Meanwhile, another Swiftie confirmed that the equipment looked familiar to the one used in Inglewood, California where Swift shot the original Eras Tour movie.

The rest of the venue was filled with boom microphones scattered around different areas of the audience.

A fan posted two TikTok videos showing a camera track snaking across the stage to the centre diamond point.

The fan said, “The Eras Tour Film 2 gonna be lit.”

Swift's Eras Tour, after 150 shows for a year in five continents, is set to conclude on Sunday, December 8th.