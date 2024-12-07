Buckingham Palace issues statement as Kate Middleton hosts Carol Concert

King Charles issued a statement in honour of his sister Princess Anne amid Kate Middleton's headline-making Christmas Carol Concert.

The official Instagram page of the royal family released a video of Princess Royal from her visit to National Coastwatch Shoreham to meet the volunteers who protect precious lives.

Alongside the rare video clips, the message reads, "It was an inspiring morning hearing from volunteers at @nationalcoastwatchinstitution on how they keep people safe along the coast - we are grateful for all that you do!"

"The Princess Royal, who is Royal Patron of the National Coastwatch Institution (NCI), recently visited @ncishoreham, one of 60 National Coastwatch stations around the UK, all run entirely by volunteers. This was HRH’s seventh visit to an NCI station this year."

"Watchkeepers play a vital role in saving lives at sea by maintaining visual and radio watches, looking out for anyone in potential danger."

The statement concluded, "During her visit, The Princess met watchkeepers, received a briefing on the risks and hazards along this busy stretch of the South Coast, and presented service awards to dedicated NCI volunteers at a reception."

It is important to note that the royal family has not posted any update about Princess Kate's big Christmas event, which took place at Westminster Abbey on December 6.