Teddi Mellencamp breaks silence on being ‘around’ Edwin Arroyave amid divorce

Teddi Mellencamp and her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave on co-parenting

Teddi Mellencamp and her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave don't seem to have an issue being “around one” amid their ongoing divorce.

The 43-year-old reality star launched her new podcast, Diamonds in the Rough, alongside former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Erika Girardi on December 5.

In the premiere episode, Mellencamp shared insights about her amicable relationship with estranged husband Edwin Arroyave as they navigate co-parenting.

“[We] can both be there, like, for sporting events [with our kids],” she explained. “It’s not that we can’t. We’re completely happy to be around one another.”

Despite the end of their marriage, Mellencamp expressed gratitude for their family.

“Having kids with Arroyave is one of the best things” she’s ever done, she said. The former couple shares three children: daughters Slate, 12, and Dove, 4, and son Cruz, 10.

Mellencamp emphasized that her children’s well-being remains her top priority, revealing they are aware of the split.

In a statement shared on November 2, she confirmed her decision to file for divorce, citing careful thought and consideration.

“After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce,” she wrote. “My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter.”