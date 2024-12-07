Mariah Carey denies AI allegations in special video for fans

Mariah Carey responds to social media backlash after Spotify Wrapped

Mariah Carey was hit by AI allegations after she allegedly recorded a special video to thanks fans after Spotify Wrapped.

The Queen of Christmas didn’t stay silent over the allegations and took to X, formerly Twitter to address the concerns.

The 55-year-old singer wrote on Wednesday, December 5th, "Bad lighting and a red lip have you all thinking this is AI??"

"There’s a reason I’m not a fan of either of those things! About to celebrate #Christmastime with my Boston #lambily!" the All I Want for Christmas Is You singer continued.

This comes after artists made dedicated videos for their top listeners as a surprise with their Spotify Wrapped. Carey was heard saying, "Thank you so much for listening to my music on Spotify. Your support through the year is the greatest gift I could ask for," in her clip.

"This year we're celebrating the 30th anniversary of my album Merry Christmas. I hope you enjoy listening to it and I can't wait to share new music with you soon," she added.

Carey then blew a kiss for listeners and wished them a happy holiday season.

The Obsessed hitmaker is currently on her Christmas Time tour which began on November 6th.

She will be stopping in 20 cities before wrapping up the tour in New York City.