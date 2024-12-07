Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son follows in mom's aviation footsteps

Maddox Jolie-Pitt has been taking flying lessons since 2017

Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox is following his mom’s footsteps in the skies.

Appearing on the December 5 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Oscar-winning actress shared that her 23-year-old son, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, has officially earned his pilot’s wings.

“I am a pilot,” Jolie, 49, shared. “And my son Maddox is training to be a pilot too. Actually, he is a pilot now.”

Maddox’s fascination with aviation was the very reason the Maleficent star first took to the skies herself. Back in 2004, Jolie told People magazine she was determined to earn her pilot’s license to impress her then-young son, who was always “amazed” by plans.

She succeeded by the end of that year and even bought her own plane, the Cirrus SR22-G2, featuring a tail number customised with Maddox’s initials.

Maddox began training in 2017, with Jolie proudly recalling the moment she learned he could fly solo: “They called me and said, ‘Mad can go solo,’ and I nearly dropped the phone!”

Jolie also gave insight into her other children’s ambitions. Some, like Shiloh, prefer to avoid the spotlight altogether.

“They want to be private, not photographed, not on the thing,” Jolie told Fallon, adding that it wasn’t their choice to grow up in the public eye.