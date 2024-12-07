BTS' V honours late pal with heartfelt tribute

BTS members gives emotional tribute to Yeontan in 'White Christmas'

V moved BTS ARMY to tears with a heartfelt tribute to his late friend, his beloved pet Yeontan.

Days before releasing the Christmas classic White Christmas, a special duet with the legendary Bing Crosby, the BTS star revealed that his eight-year-old Pomeranian had passed away.

In the newly released animated music video for the song, V honoured his furry companion by featuring Yeontan alongside an animated version of Crosby.

In the video, Yeontan is seen delivering gifts with Crosby, and the video ends with its face flashing in the starry sky.

Fans were deeply moved by V’s tribute to Yeontan, who was adored by fans and frequently featured on the Winter Ahead singer’s social media.

"Yeontan, you will be remembered forever because your father created an album and made White Christmas with you," wrote one fan.

"The way Taehyung immortalised his baby through his music is so beautiful. I cried so much when Yeontan appeared in the stars. This is just so special," lamented another.

"I came here for a festive duet but ended up in tears. We miss you, Yeontan," a third fan expressed.

"The beautiful creation Taehyung has made of Yeontan in his absence... That’s what makes everyone’s eyes tear up for this song," a fourth fan added.

Earlier this month, V shared the news of Yeontan’s passing before releasing White Christmas on December 6, a heartfelt tribute to his late companion.