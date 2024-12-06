Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys night out without girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio thrills fans as he spotted partying with pals following Art Week celebration

Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio, who is the recipient of numerous accolades, was spotted relishing an evening in Miami, on Friday.

The 50-year-old was snapped partying at the swanky Cipriani Socialista club with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti , following Art Week celebration.

An eye witness went on spilling the tea, saying: “He was literally just chilling and seemed to be having a good time.”

DiCaprio marked his appearance in the club’s members-only lounge and was accompanied by huge group of friends, along with the art dealer Helly Nahmad and model Winnie Harlow.

As per the photos attained by Page Six, the Wolf of Wall Street star opted a low profile look as he sported a black T-shirt with a matching bomber jacket on it.

He complimented all over appearance with black sneakers and his signature black baseball cap.

The publication went on revealing, “He and his friends piled into a black SUV just as the party was ending at 2 a.m.”

Previously, it was reported that Leonardo DiCaprio enjoyed fun filled moments at the pre-opening of the new Palm Tree Club.

The techno-fueled gala was attended by Ivanka Trump, who was surrounded by security, as well as Future, Alix Earle, Braxton Berrios, John Summit, Diplo and Cheban.