Kate Middleton releases emotional statement as she returns to life with Prince William, children

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children appeared together as the 'Together at Christmas Carol Service' returned to Westminster Abbey on Friday.

Kensington Palace released newest photos of William, Kate and their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - with the Prince and Princess of Waleses' touching statement as Princess Catherine finally returned to life with his family.

The Palace, on behalf of William and Kate, shared the couple's statement on their official Instagram.

"An evening to come together and celebrate this festive season as the Together at Christmas Carol Service returns to Westminster Abbey.

"Shining a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities."

The message continues: "Looking forward to sharing it with you all on @ITV and @itvxofficial this Christmas Eve!"

Princess Kate left fans stunned as she hostes heartwarming Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Friday.

Kate looked gorgeous in red coat, featuring a statement bow detail as she delighted fans with her much awaited appearance.