Jennifer Lopez moves on from Ben Affleck split: 'happier than ever'

Friday December 06, 2024
By Web Desk
December 06, 2024
Jennifer Lopez, American stunning actress who is now called as Hollywood's wise bachelorette, recently stole the spotlight with her latest look amid her split from Ben Affleck.

Recently a few celebrities appeared at Hollywood venue Citizen News to happily celebrate and to be recognised for their biggest achievements over the past years.

The main highlight of the beautiful night was when Lopez wowed everyone there with her sleek appearance and gorgeous dress that flaunted her toned figure along with her defined midriff which left her fans gawked.

Lopez appeared wearing a shining gown with metal details and stylish neckline which was especially made to highlight the On the Floor singer's famous curves and long legs.

However, the 55-year-old, who has been making headlines ever since she decided to part ways from her longtime beau Ben, captured giving mysterious smiles to the camera as she made her way to the entrance.

The Atlas actress Jennifer seemingly delight to receive the Maverick Award for her role in hit sports biopic Unstoppable which was produced by her former lover Ben Affleck.