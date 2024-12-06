Kate Middleton finally breaks cover in red coat to host Christmas carol service

Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales, left fans in awe as she arrived at Westminster Abbey on Friday to lead her family at the much-awaited Christmas carol concert after the most difficult year of her life.

Prince William's wife Princess Kate looked out of this world in a festive red coat, featuring a statement bow detail as she finally kicked off highly anticipated "Together At Christmas Carol Service" at historic Westminster Abbey.

The 42-year-old was all smiles and in high spirits as she held her fourth ‘Together At Christmas’ carol service, which will be televised on Christmas Eve.

The princess, who has been ‘hands on’ over every aspect of the service and held regular planning meetings at Windsor, arrived on her own to view the abbey and oversee last minute arrangements.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mother looked drop dead gorgeous as she put on an elegant display in an Alexander McQueen coat. She teamed with her black Ralph Lauren boots for the occasion.

She is set to be joined just before the start of the event by her three children as well as her husband William, the Prince of Wales, who will read the first Lesson.

This time last year Kate was focusing on her work and children, and looking forward to the festive season with little inclination of what was to come.

However, weeks later she received sad news about her health and underwent major abdominal surgery in hospital, after which doctors broke the news that they had found evidence of cancer and advised her to undergo a gruelling course of preventative chemotherapy.

The entire Middleton family clan, who have been the much-adored royal's dedicated support network throughout her difficult time, will also be present, as will other members of the royal family. However, King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla are expected to attend the service.