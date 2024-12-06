Britney Spears is prioritising 'rebuilding bonds' with sons and mom: Report

Britney Spears shares sons, Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18, with ex Kevin Federline

Britney Spears is focused on reconnecting with her family this holiday season.

According to a new report by Page Six, the Princess of Pop, 42, has been working on “rebuilding” her relationship with her mother, Lynne Spears, and her sons, Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18.

A source told the outlet that Britney and her boys are making strides toward being “super close” again, though they acknowledge, “these things are a process in every family dynamic.”

Jayden reportedly took the first step, reuniting with his mother in November after years of estrangement following his family’s move to Hawaii in August 2023. “They’ve been spending a lot of time together,” an insider said, adding that Britney is “thrilled to have her baby back.”

The Spears family dynamics have seen significant shifts recently. Britney, her brother Bryan, and her mother Lynne are reportedly on good terms, despite past tensions stemming from Britney’s 13-year conservatorship. Lynne even wished her daughter a happy 43rd birthday earlier this week.

However, Britney’s relationships with her father, Jamie Spears, and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, remain fractured. She has previously accused her father of being abusive during the conservatorship and reportedly has no intention of reconciling with him.

For now, Britney is soaking up the sunshine in Mexico while staying committed to keeping her closest bonds strong, though plans for a family holiday reunion remain “to be determined.”