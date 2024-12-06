Angelina Jolie makes ‘uncomfortable’ admission with fashion mishap

Angelina Jolie reveals why she went barefoot for new interview

Angelina Jolie made an unusual fashion choice with her outfit for the first talk show after stepping away from TV for a decade.

The 49-year-old actress made an appearance at the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a black flowy gown , and opted to walk barefoot across the stage on Thursday, December 5th.

“I noticed that you’re barefoot,” host Jimmy Fallon asked the Maria actress, “Did you forget your shoes?”

Jolie laughed as she explained, “No, I broke my toe yesterday, and I tried to find a comfortable shoe, but I just decided to not.”

The Maleficent star then showed her bare feet with dark painted toenails and admitted that she feels “uncomfortable” about returning back to talk shows after almost 10 years.

“By the way, I get very nervous on talk shows. I get very uncomfortable, and I haven’t done one for, like, a decade. This is so not my thing.”

Talking about life in spotlight, the mom of six discussed her children’s views about future careers in showbiz.

Jolie shares Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

"I think some of them [want to work] off-camera, behind the scenes, but they really, really want to be — especially Shiloh — they want to be private. Just private, not photographed, not on the thing. I think, her most of all, would like privacy.”

“It just must get so tricky, because everyone’s famous,” replied Fallon.

Jolie continued, “But it wasn’t their choice. So some people are more comfortable with public, some people are more comfortable with talk shows.”