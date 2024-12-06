Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson gets engaged in romantic proposal

Paris Jackson begins new journey with boyfriend Justin Long

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson, who's in love with bandmate Justin Long, has taken her relationship to another level.

The 26-year-old wished Justin on his birthday and shared lovable images of the proposal, announcing her engagement with the bandmate.

Paris captioned the post, "Happy birthday my sweet blue. doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and i couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. thank you for letting me be yours. i love you. [sic]"

In the photos, Justin donned black pants and a white button down shirt as he knelt on one knee in front of Paris.

The duo marked the adorable moment at a hall, adorned in sparkling chandeliers and golden wall features.

The carousal of snaps displayed an inside look of their adorable relationship, celebrating Halloween together, dragon inspired look and memories from a joint tour.

For the unknown, Paris Jackson dated Gabriel Glenn before bumping into a relationship with boyfriend Justin Long, in 2021.

She had described her split with Glen as, 'the deepest heartbreak I ever experienced'.