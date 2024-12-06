Charli XCX opens up about physical and emotional toll of touring: 'Hell hole'

Charli XCX has revealed the painful price of life on the road.

In a candid interview with Variety on Wednesday, December 4, the Club Classics singer shared the emotional and physical challenges she faced during her recent joint tour with Troye Sivan, Sweat.

“I find touring actually really hard emotionally,” the 32-year-old admitted, calling the stage "a very angry place" for her lately.

Charli explained that the high-energy performances have taken a toll on her body, leaving her with “nerve damage” in her neck. “I’ve done a lot of physical damage to my body from performing, and I’m often in a lot of pain when I perform,” she said.

She further explained, “For me to give a performance that I feel is good enough, I have to really physically throw myself around — and that makes me very upset when I do it. So it’s kind of this hell hole.”

Despite the struggles, Charli credited Sivan and her tour team for making the experience lighter. “Being with Troye made it easier and less of an emotional battle,” she shared, also joking about her packed schedule: “2024 has not been a very restful year, for sure.”

Regardless, with seven Grammy nominations and plans for a 2025 tour supporting her latest album Brat, Charli shows no signs of slowing down.