ROSÉ sheds BLACKPINK stage name as she drops debut solo album 'rosie'

'rosie' has already produced hits like 'APT.' feat. Bruno Mars and 'Number One Girl'

ROSÉ is showing a whole new side of herself.

The former BLACKPINK member finally dropped her debut solo album, rosie, on Friday, December 6. The 12-track album features songs

On Friday, December 6, the 27-year-old singer dropped her debut solo album, rosie. Featuring 12 tracks including the hit single APT. with Bruno Mars, the album was a deeply personal project for ROSÉ, who shed her girl-group persona, i.e., ROSÉ, to show her authentic self, Rosie, to the world.

When the album was first announced back in November, ROSÉ told her fans, “Rosie is the name I allow my friends and family to call me. With this album, I hope you all feel that much closer to me.”

Fans are already loving the hit single APT. with Bruno Mars, which has spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. Number One Girl was released a month later. On Friday, ROSÉ also released the album’s third single toxic til the end, alongside a cinematic music video starring Evan Mock.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, ROSÉ opened up about challenging herself to be vulnerable while creating the album. Tracks like Number One Girl” were inspired by her struggles with online hate. “I needed to get it off my chest,” she shared. Another track, Game Boy, touches on a past relationship she processed through her music.

rosie marks ROSÉ’s first big solo project since BLACKPINK’s Born Pink album, which topped the Billboard 200 over two years ago.