Macaulay Culkin shares secret behind thriving relationship with Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin revealed what it takes to have a successful long term relationship.

Macaulay Culkin has excited fans as he gave a sneak peak into his ever growing relationship with his partner Brenda Song.

The Richie Rich actor shared what it takes to make The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum happy, explaining he tries his best to meet her expectations.

In an interview with E! News, the actor revealed that communication has been the key to their successful relationship that heats up everyday.

"Brenda and I are very good at communicating with each other," he shared.

"We have no secrets. We're constantly on the line—we talk."

Culkin and Song, who are parents of two sons, can easily pick up on each other’s emotional cues which has often benefited them when it came to their little ones.

"I call it tagging in and out," the Home Alone star said.

"You know, 'You tag in.' Like wrestling. 'Hey, I've been at this for about three hours, I need to tag out. I need quiet time.' We call it quiet time. 'I need to go upstairs and have quiet time.'"

The 44-year-old actor told the publication that he only needs to express his feelings with his significant other and vice versa to make their relationship work like it is.

He continued to call the 36-year-old actress a champion, expressing gratitude for everything she has done and is doing for their little family.

He also revealed that he considers himself to be lucky to have her as his girlfriend.