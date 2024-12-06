Kendall Jenner steps out in Holiday mood as she embraces new chic outfit

Kendall Jenner, American model and media personality who always attract spotlight everywhere she goes, was recently captured in Los Angeles as she looked gorgeous in her casual chic style.

The supermodel decided to keep her outfit as simple as possible yet with a touch of uniqueness, wrapped up in a very cosy cardigan which complimented her appearance.

As the holidays are just around the corner, Kendall appeared gearing up for the cheerful season.

Bella Hadid's pal, who recently got candid about her possible cosmetic changes, can be seen in her cute bob hair with designer sunglasses on.

Just a few weeks back, The Kardashians star showed off her new hairstyle which surprised everyone with the dramatic change from her blonde hair.

The fashion icon posed for a bold photoshoot back on Thursday where she flaunted her slim waist while working with a very well-known Italian brand.

However, Kendall, who is known as one of the top models, previously shared interesting insights about her personal life wholeheartedly back in July during an interview with Vogue France.

While talking about her dreams and what she likes the most in life, Bad Bunny's ex shared: "I dream, above all, of longevity. Even when I'm older, I hope people will still think of me."