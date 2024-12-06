Angelina Jolie opens up about interesting past career choices

Angelina Jolie has recently made a surprising revelation about her past career interests.

As reported by Daily Mail, the 49-year-old actress made a guest appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

During the conversation, the actress shared that she always wanted to become a funeral director before embarking on an acting journey.

The host asked, "First of all, is it true that before acting you were studying to become a funeral director?"

The Oscar winner actress confirmed, "Yes," and humorously added, "Doesn't it make sense though?"

Explaining why she was initially drawn to the career, the mother-of-six explained that her interest in the profession began after her grandfather passed away.

"This should be a celebration of life. And since I'm not afraid of death and I was comfortable with it, I thought, this would be a great career path for me... I could, like, make this better. I could do a thing here," the Salt actress continued.

The Eternals star jokingly confessed, "It's my fall-back career now."

Reportedly, this appearance marked Jolie's return to the show after a decade.

The critically acclaimed actress appeared on the program to promote her newly released biopic, Maria.