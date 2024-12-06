Kate Middleton's family member issues sad update before Christmas reunion

Princess Kate's brother James Middleton made heartbreaking confession about challenging time of life.

The younger brother of Catherine opened up about his mental health struggles during an interview with BBC Radio 4.

As per a video clip from the program, James shared that initially, his family was not able to support him while he suffered from suicidal thoughts.

He said, "My family knew I was suffering, but actually they couldn't help at that specific time. And it was only when I understood where I was, and the therapist suggested that the family get involved, that they did get involved."

James added, "And it was a great way of managing it. I couldn't imagine sitting around the family table and then suddenly saying during dinner: 'Oh, I feel suicidal.'"

However, the dog lover revealed that his family was "unbelievably supportive" during his tough times.

Notably, James issued his sad health update before his elder sister Kate Middleton's yearly Christmas Carol Concert.

The Princess of Wales is gearing up to host the royal family and the Middletons at an event close to her heart.