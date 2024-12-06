Sabrina Carpenter breaks cover amid Barry Keoghan split rumours

Sabrina Carpenter pays no heed to ongoing Barry Keoghan break up speculation

Sabrina Carpenter seemingly appeared unbothered by the ongoing split speculations.

As reported by People, on December 5, the Short n’ Sweet singer was spotted in New York City on her way to the premiere of her upcoming holiday special, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter.

For the star-studded show, Sabrina donned a black-and-white faux fur mini-dress, which she paired with black open-toe pumps.

The renowned singer showcased the winter-inspired outfit at the premiere of her first Christmas special, which is set to be released on Netflix on Friday, December 6, 2024.

Throughout the event, the Juno hitmaker appeared unbothered by the ongoing rumours regarding her separation from the Irish actor.

Sabrina's public outing came shortly after the reports claimed that she and Barry had parted ways.

On December 3, an insider confirmed to the aforementioned outlet that the couple had ended their romantic relationship after dating for a year.

The tipster stated, "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break."

For the unversed, Barry and Sabrina had initially sparked romance rumours in early December 2023.

It is also pertinent to note that neither has confirmed any reports about their split.