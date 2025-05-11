‘SNL’ faces criticism over Arcade Fire performance after 2022 scandal

Arcade Fire appeared as ‘SNL’ musical guest after lead singer faced severe allegations

Saturday Night Live invited Arcade Fire as musical guest in May 10th episode but fans were not so happy about it.

The Rock band performed two tracks from their upcoming sixth album, Pink Elephant, which marks the first album since their frontman, Will butler, was accused of sexual abuse allegations from various women.

The accusations spanned from explicit messages, coercion, to emotional and physical manipulation.

After the SNL episode aired, several fuming fans took to social media and expressed their distaste, with one writing on X, "If different people accusing you of sexual misconduct is not enough to prevent you being on this show twice in one season, how many people is?"

Another chimed in, "Arcade Fire landing on SNL in the big 2025 is wild. Who the hell did Win Butler pay?"

"Arcade Fire on SNL. One of the worst songs I’ve ever heard," wrote another and while a fourth added, "Arcade Fire's snl performance giving me second hand embarrassment for ever loving them, and also f--k win butler."

Previously, responding to the allegations, Butler admitted to the misconduct, while continuing to insist that the encounters were consensual.

"I’m sorry I wasn’t more aware and tuned in to the effect I have on people - I f--ked up, and while not an excuse, I will continue to look forward and heal what can be healed, and learn from past experiences,” he said.