Prince Harry's blunder caught on ring camera by 'shocked' UK neighbourhood

Prince Harry was in the UK last month to appeal for increased police protection

Prince Harry caused confusion after he was spotted knocking on the wrong door during a recent trip to the UK.

As reported by The Sun, Ring Doorbell footage captured the Duke of Sussex aimlessly trying to locate a friend’s home on a quiet street in Fulham, sparking chatter among amused and concerned neighbours.

Dressed in a blue suit and visibly lost, Harry was reportedly looking for aristocrat pals John and Georgina Vaughan.

But according to the Daily Mail, neighbours revealed the property — though still owned by the Vaughans — is now rented by a Spanish family.

“I think he got the numbers muddled up,” one local said, adding, “I just feel very sorry for him.”

Another resident suggested the prince may have walked from a nearby pub run by a friend, noting, “He used to drink at a pub down the road from here.”

A third admitted, “We were shocked to see it was him on the camera.”

Harry’s awkward mix-up unfolded during a tense trip tied to his failed legal battle for taxpayer-funded security. “The King won’t speak to me because of this security stuff,” Harry later told the BBC, adding, “I do not know how much longer my father has.”

Despite having claimed his life was “at stake” without official protection, the prince reportedly ordered a Deliveroo to the house he was staying at — raising eyebrows given the security concerns.

Locals, however, took the moment in stride. As one neighbour put it, “If he’d knocked on my door, I would have invited him in.”