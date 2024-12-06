'America’s Got Talent' semi-finalist Kabir Singh dies at 39

Comedian Kabir Singh died on Wednesday, December 4

Kabir Singh, known as the America’s Got Talent season 16 semi-finalist, passed away at the age of 39.

TMZ was the first to report that the comedian breathed his last on Wednesday, December 4. While his fiancée confirmed the death news to People.

According to TMZ, a toxicology was conducted to determine the cause of death. Singh was reportedly in San Francisco at the time of his passing.

Furthermore, insiders revealed to the news outlet that the late performer had been dealing with health concerns and authorities suspect he died of natural causes.

In addition, Singh’s friend Jeremy Curry mourns the loss of his pal on Facebook.

"It’s My Deepest Regrets to let Everyone Know that Kabir Singh has passed away," he penned in the caption of a selfie he posted with his late friend. "He passed away peacefully in his sleep, and this is the most devastating post I’ve posted."

Curry informed Singh’s fans about the funeral service that would take place in the morning of Saturday, December 14, in Hayward, California.

"Please keep his family and fiancé in your thoughts and prayers," he added before signing off. "I Love you, bro."

Singh has been featured in several shows beyond America's Got Talent in 2021. Per his Instagram bio, he was featured on Comedy Central, Family Guy and the BBC.