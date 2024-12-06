Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce’s ‘Man of the Year’ nomination for Chiefs

Taylor Swift reacts to Kansas City Chiefs announcing Travis Kelce as “Man of the Year” nominee

Taylor Swift reacted to Kansas City Chiefs’ video announcing Travis Kelce as the nominee for “Man of the Year” honour.



On December 5, Swift, 34, showed her support for Kansas City Chiefs star Kelce, 35, by liking the team’s Instagram post announcing the NFL star as their nominee for the prestigious Walter Payton “Man of the Year” award.

“You know him for what he does on Sundays, but his efforts reach further than the football field. Thank you for all that you do @killatrav,” the Chiefs wrote, encouraging fans to vote for Kelce in the Charity Challenge.

The post highlighted Kelce’s community contributions alongside footage of his charitable initiatives.

In the video, Kelce credited his Cleveland Heights, Ohio, upbringing for making him believe in a commitment to giving back.

“I had a beautiful childhood, and that has everything to do with my parents and the family aspect I grew up [with],” he said.

“The east side of Cleveland is such a melting pot of social class and race and religion, and I was able to relate to all those kids growing up and really appreciate everyone for who they were.”

Kelce shared how Kansas City welcomed him warmly when he joined the Chiefs in 2013. Inspired to return the support, he established his foundation, 87 and Running, in 2015 to uplift the local community.

“I created it because I really wanted to make sure the city felt as much love from me as I do on Sundays,” he said.

Beyond his foundation, Kelce collaborates with Operation Breakthrough, an educational center supporting Kansas City children in poverty.

The Walter Payton “Man of the Year” award honors NFL players for their positive impact off the field. Each team selects a nominee, and fans can vote for their favourite, with the winner revealed at the NFL Honors ceremony on February 6.