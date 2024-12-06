Prince Andrew’s ‘dodgy friends’ and Royal lodge drama in spotlight

Prince Andrew exposes major hurdles in keeping Royal lodge.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has shed light on the growing issues surrounding Prince Andrew’s residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Speaking out amid ongoing speculation about the Duke of York’s future at the £30 million mansion, Fitzwilliams highlighted the "abundantly clear" challenges the prince faces in keeping the property.

The expert pointed to the difficulty of removing someone who is "absolutely determined to stay," adding that the situation has become increasingly complex.

Questions also continue to swirl about how the Duke is financing his prolonged stay at the royal residence, adding another layer of mystery to an already complicated scenario.

Speaking to GB News, he delved into the complexities surrounding Prince Andrew’s continued residence at Royal Lodge, pointing out the significant challenges he faces in maintaining the vast property.

Fitzwilliams explained, "It's abundantly clear that it would be very difficult for him to keep up the property, which is huge, in the style the lease demands."

"We simply don’t know how much money Andrew has," Fitzwilliams said, referencing the 2021 report that Sarah Ferguson, his ex-wife, had purchased a £2 million property in Mayfair.

The royal expert also highlighted that despite some signs of financial stability, including the sale of a £19 million property in Verbier, the situation remains murky.

"There have been reports of donors," Fitzwilliams added, before pointing out the Duke’s past associations with controversial figures.

"Andrew has had some very, very horrifyingly dodgy friends in the past. No one would dispute that," he said, but the true source of his funding remains unclear.

The Duke now faces significant financial burdens, with the 30-bedroom property costing around £260,000 in rent annually and an additional £400,000 in maintenance costs.

Yet, despite these financial strains, Andrew remains in Royal Lodge under a 75-year lease that began nearly 20 years ago.