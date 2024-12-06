Insider dishes on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's relationship

Taylor Swift might be sad about soon performing her last Eras Tour show but she has a life with her beau Travis Kelce to look forward to.
The 34-year-old pop superstar who started dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end last year amid Eras Tour has felt a delightful change in her life because of him.
“Things with Travis are serious. He makes her very happy. They are great together,” an insider told People Magazine.
“Travis is a great guy. He’s a very real person, kind and a gentleman. It’s obvious that he loves Taylor,” they added of the NFL star.
This comes after the couple celebrated Thanksgiving together with their families.
Swift’s family hosted the Kelces at their residence and they all enjoyed the feast in Nashville, Tennessee.
Since the 14-time-Grammy winner and Grotesquerie star made their relationship public, the two have been cheerleading for each other, with Swift attending all of her beau’s home games and Kelce making an appearance at number of her Eras Tour shows.
