Sophia Bush dishes on kissing 'a pretty woman' on Grey's Anatomy like Hilarie Burton

Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton on Grey's Anatomy kiss scene

Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton reflected on being part of a similar “fun” scene on Grey's Anatomy.

Bush, 42, who recently joined the show as Dr. Cass Beckman, appeared on Jessica Capshaw and Camilla Luddington's Call It What It Is podcast on Dec. 4.

The discussion quickly turned to Burton, 42, a former Grey’s Anatomy guest star and Bush's longtime friend.

Capshaw, reminiscing about Burton’s time on the show in 2013, praised her as “one of the loveliest humans on the planet” and humorously called her a “smoke show.”

She added, “She came over to Grey’s... bold and smart and sassy. And she just took over.”

When Luddington asked if Burton gave Bush advice for her series debut, Bush shared, “I remember us talking about it then because we were so excited for her to be on the show... I texted her and was like, ‘Girl, what kind of, like, fun voodoo do we have going that now I get to go and kiss a pretty woman on Grey’s also?’”

Bush’s character made waves in the Nov. 7 episode when she kissed Teddy (Kim Raver) amidst Teddy’s marital struggles with Owen (Kevin McKidd).

Reflecting on the experience, Bush expressed admiration for the show’s production. “I walked onto set and was like, damn. 21 seasons in, everyone is on time. Everyone is excited. Everybody cares about everybody.”

Praising the female-led environment, she added, “Oh, sets that are run by women are just different. In the best way. And I’m having the most fun. So thank you for having me.”