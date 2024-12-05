Katie Price hints major collaboration with Kerry Katona

Katie Price, Kerry Katona share success of Cinderella’s wicked stepsisters panto

Katie Price and Kerry Katona sparked curiosity among fans as they hinted towards a new collaboration.

Taking to Instagram, the duo shared the success of panto of Cinderella's ticket sales, so far.

Katie went on captioning, “25 years of friendship and our first show together after the jungle and me and [Kerry] have smashed box office sale."

The 46-year-old added, "Wait for our new single", followed by a starry-eyed emoji.

On the other hand, Kerry also penned down about her friendship with the former model by writing: “25 years of friendship and we’ve smashed it!! Watch this space… single on its way.”

In September, It was announced that ex-glamour models would be starring in this year’s panto as they bagged roles of Cinderella’s wicked stepsisters.

Katie and Kerry was joined by the Northwich panto legends Ryan Greaves as Buttons, and Steve Moorewood as Dame Hard-Up, along with Mary Shanker as Fairy Godmother, Joe Chadwick as Prince Charming and Cara Healy as Cinderella.

The show has been scheduled to run from December 8 to 31, in Northwich Memorial Court.

For the unknown, Katie Price moved in with Kerry Katona, after the 44-year-old broke up with her fiancé, Ryan Mahoney.