Robert Pattinson tells fictitious childhood story as 'he was just bored'

Robert Pattinson has often told fabricated stories

Twilight star Robert Pattinson, who has been known to make out false stories, just told the scariest yet another untrue tale about his childhood.

Robert confessed watching his old interview from 2011 which he believes he did under some kind of 'possession'.

As per The New York Times, The Batman actor narrated a made-up story about seeing a clown die in a car explosion when he was a little child.

The publication mentioned: "There was absolutely no hesitation at all [in his voice]”, as he admitted with a combination of pride and fear. “I’m like, ‘What on earth? Are you possessed?"

“In truth, he was just bored.

The 38-year-old English actor often told multiple fictitious stories like, how he once managed to shake off a stalker by taking her out for dinner and boring her with his own issues.

Meanwhile, he also informed once that his popular film Twilight has a deleted scene that showcase intense interest and pleasure.

Not just that, Robert, 38, said that he acted out as a women’s hand model one time which was also a lie.

When asked why he told so many lies, to which he replied saying: “The only thing people would ever ask me about was being famous. You go into, like a fugue state.”

On the professional front, Pattinson is all set to star in Christopher Nolan next project.