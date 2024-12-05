Timothée Chalamet over the moon as he achieves major milestone

Timothée Chalamet expresses gratitude after unlocking major achievement

Wonka star Timothee Chalamet is on cloud nine.

Chalamet, who has been cast for playing Bob Dylan in biopic, just got praised by the man himself.

Dylan, taking it to his X account, commended the decision of taking the 28-year-old actor on-board for the role.

The 83-year-old artist believes Timothee did a great job depicting him in the biography titled, A Complete Unknown.

“There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!)”, he added.

While praising the Dune star, the Handle with Care singer said: “Timotthee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.”

This is a huge accomplishment for Chalamet, 28. He expressed his happiness on X saying, “I am so grateful.” He further thanked Bob for saying such kind words for him.

Bob Dylan’s biopic A Complete Unknown is directed by James Mangold. Besides the Interstellar actor, the film also stars Monica Barbaro, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Boyd Holbrook and Will Harrison.