Ted Danson leaked ‘The Good Place’ ending to John Krasinski

Ted Danson revealed he gets competitive around younger colleagues.

Ted Danson spoiled The Good Place's unexpected reveal for actor John Krasinski out of spite.

During the December 4th episode of his Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast, the Cheers alum admitted he spilled the big season one twist before the series creator told the main cast.

"I told John right away," he shared.

The actor recalled that the 45-year-old actor asked him if he had any exciting new projects coming up.

In response, the Golden Globe award winner told the young actor that he was working on a show with his friend Micheal Schur.

"I said, 'Well, I'm about to work with your buddy, Mike Schur and we're doing something called The Good Place,'" he told the actor.

Ted seemed offended when The Office star compared the show to his own hit show, “he said, 'Oh, I get it. It's The Office in heaven,'" after the A Man on the Inside star told him about the plot of the show.

In order to prove the A Quiet Place actor wrong, Ted spoiled the plot twist of the fan favourite show.

"I went, 'No! You don't understand. See, at the end of the first year, it turns out I'm a demon. I'm not the good guy, I'm the bad guy,'" he disclosed.

"And he went, 'Oh, that's pretty cool.' And I went, 'Yeah, f***ing A! And oh, shoot!'"

In the podcast, he admitted that he tends to feel competitive, especially with younger actors, which might explain why he disclosed the climax to John.