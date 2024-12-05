Blake Lively dons ruby slippers for 'Wicked' date night with Ryan Reynolds

The couple attended a special screening of the new film in New York City

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds added a touch of magic to their date night.

On Tuesday, December 3, the Hollywood power couple attended a special screening of Wicked: Part One at New York City’s Metrograph theatre, where they posed alongside the film’s stars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Lively, 37, dazzled in a white suit jacket, matching shirt, and light-wash jeans, finishing her look with ruby red shoes reminiscent of Dorothy’s slippers. Reynolds, 48, kept it casual in an all-beige ensemble as they celebrated the year’s box office triumphs with Grande, 31, and Erivo, 37.

Getty

It was a meeting of cinematic heavyweights. Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine ranks as the second-highest-grossing film of 2024 in North America, while Wicked: Part One has already climbed to No. 6 just two weeks after its November 22 release. Lively’s film, It Ends with Us, based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, also made its mark, coming in at No. 13 in the year’s domestic box office rankings.

While both Lively and Reynolds have been enjoying a quieter schedule lately, they’ve kept busy with personal celebrations.

The couple, who share four children under 10, marked Reynolds’ October birthday with a Broadway outing to & Juliet and later joined Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in New Orleans.