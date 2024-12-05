Prince Harry addresses Meghan's absence at New York event: 'divorced many times'

Prince Harry has put to rest rumours about a potential return to the UK, revealing why he and his family plan to remain in the United States.



During an appearance at The New York Times Dealbook Summit in New York, Harry addressed the speculation while his wife, Meghan Markle, attended a star-studded event in Beverly Hills honouring her friend and filmmaker, Tyler Perry.

When asked by host Andrew Sorkin about his long-term plans, Harry confirmed his commitment to staying in America.

"I do. I love living here and raising my children here," he said. He went on to explain that life in the US offers his family privacy and freedoms they couldn’t enjoy in the UK due to security concerns, adding that this lifestyle aligns with what he believes his late mother, Princess Diana, would have wanted for him.

The Duke also laughed off persistent rumours about his relationship with Meghan, quipping, “Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?"

Harry's remarks come amid a string of solo appearances by the Sussexes, with their last joint public event being over 100 days ago during a trip to Colombia. Meghan, meanwhile, turned heads at the Paley Honors gala in California, where she supported a fundraising event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.



