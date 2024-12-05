Archie and Lilibet anchor Harry and Meghan’s US life

Harry and Meghan prioritize Archie and Lilibet over UK return.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the UK, with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, at the heart of their decision to stay in the US.

During his appearance at the DealBook Summit in New York on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex shared his contentment with life in California, where the family has called home since the summer of 2020.

Harry expressed his deep satisfaction with raising his children in the Golden State, saying, "I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here."

The Duke's comments further underscore his commitment to family life in the US, where he and Meghan have embraced a more private and independent lifestyle away from the royal spotlight.

Harry has revealed that security concerns, along with the lifestyle benefits their home in Montecito, California, offers, played a key role in his family’s decision to stay in the US.

Highlighting his dedication to family life, he stated, "I’m focused on being the best husband and the best dad that I can be."

Responding to questions from New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin about the public’s fascination with his relationship and the couple's separate appearances, Harry addressed the rumors with his signature humor.

"Apparently, we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?" Harry quipped, poking fun at the relentless gossip.

The Duke also expressed sympathy for the "trolls" who perpetuate such rumors, adding, "It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls."