Harry Styles launches new 'capsule collection' post Liam Payne's death

Harry Styles introduces major project in collaboration with designer Jonathan Anderson

Post Liam Payne’s demise, Harry Styles has just introduced a new venture under his brand, Pleasing.

The Watermelon Sugar singer launched the new '12-piece capsule collection' in collaboration with popular UK designer, Jonathan Anderson.

The official Instagram handle of Styles brand, posted images of the two collaborators sitting together while looking at the sample drawings of the new collection together with a shade card.

The duo, as mentioned in the posts’ caption, sat together ‘finishing the collection’s designs, choosing nail polish names, and creating Harry’s own version of the signature Bumper 15 bag.’

Both Harry and Jonathan swapped ideas with each other and publicized the fresh range which includes twelve limited products that are ‘classic pieces of the creative minds anchored by representations of the other’s point of view.’

The all-new collection consists of five shades of nail varnishes, some hoodie samples having both their logos, bumper bag and many more items.

Former One Direction band member launched his beauty brand in 2021 with his first collection being the unisex nail care. He further unveiled fragrances and makeup under Pleasing.

The news of his new major project came after he attended his bandmate Payne’s funeral on November 20 in Wolverhampton.