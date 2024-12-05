'Harry Potter' upcoming series finds its potential 'Severus Snape'

Daniel Radcliffe won't be playing 'Harry Potter' in the all-new series

The all-new Harry Potter series has reportedly offered the role of the famous 'Professor Severus Snape' to a British actor.

According to the source, I May Destroy You star Paapa Essiedu has been chosen to play the role of the potions professor in the TV adaptation.

Essiedu is widely-known to play a vital part in The Gangs of London and Murder of the Orient Express.

Reportedly, he has been offered to step into the shoes of Snape, however, it is yet unknown whether formal negotiations between him and the makers have begun or not.

HBO, in a statement, explained The Hollywood Reporter about the potential casting of the 34-year-old star.

“We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

Meanwhile, rumours had it that Mark Rylan has been picked up to play 'Albus Dumbledore' in the forthcoming TV series.

However, the OG Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe clearly ruled out the chances of his return for the new show last year.

The official release date for the fresh Harry Potter show has not been unveiled yet, but as per the Chairman and CEO of HBO, the series is expected to release somewhere in late 2026 or beginning of 2027.