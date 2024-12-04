Jack Veal offers optimistic update after revealing personal struggles

'Loki' star Jack Veal is homeless at age 17

Jack Veal shared an optimistic update with fans after revealing his struggles with homelessness.

In a shocking video on Monday, Veal, 17, opened up about how he became homeless and is facing lack of support in his difficult situation.

The young actor, known for playing Kid Loki in the Loki series, posted several follow-up videos after his initial message.

In his latest video, Veal’s tone was much more hopeful.

"I just got a call from social services saying they want a meeting with me tomorrow to potentially get me into foster care, along with support and accommodation," he shared, visibly emotional. "I don’t know what you guys have done, but it’s gotten out there, and it’s really, really helped me. They’re taking action now. They’re actually doing something, so God bless you all."

"I’ll let you know how the meeting goes. There are no promises, but this is the first time they’ve considered me for accommodation. So, thank you, thank you so much. I love you all," he added.

This hopeful update came after Veal’s Monday TikTok video went viral, in which he revealed that he had been living in a trailer in London after fleeing an allegedly abusive household.

Veal, who made his acting debut at 10 in the British drama My Name is Lenny, has appeared in several other projects, including Tin Star, The End of the F---ing World, and The Peripheral.