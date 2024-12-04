'One Direction's' BIG plan fails after Liam Payne’s death

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan reevaluates bond after Liam's death

Liam Payne’s sudden death has not just forever blurred the hope of a One Direction reunion, but it also somewhat spoiled the big plans of the band.

Payne’s demise not only brought former boy bandmates; Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson together, but also became a 'wake-up call' for the four to reevaluate their bond.

Reportedly, the boys were ‘in talks to do one last reunion show’ before the 31-year-old singer’s death, which is now on hold, but is still on the table.

As per an insider: “The guys would love to do a tribute to Liam. They’re all so devastated right now they can’t even think about that as a legitimate project, but it has been disguised.”

“Liam’s death has caused the guys immense heartbreak”, reported US Weekly.

The source further stated that Liam’s passing gave the boys a realization to keep a check on each other.

All of them were in contact with each other sporadically, but didn’t have close friendship at all.

But now, the insider revealed: “They’re all still mourning but are checking in on each other and feel closer than they have in years,” while adding that, “It brought them back together.”

One direction split up in 2016, and since then, the fans were eagerly waiting for their reunion.

The surviving four guys did reunite on the funeral Liam Payne's funeral on November 20, but this wasn’t the reunion the world expected.