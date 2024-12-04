Michael Bublé reflects on nerve-wracking meetup with Snoop Dogg

Michael Bublé, Canadian singer and songwriter who is known for his soulful voice, is no stranger to the spotlight he receives, but recently he drew attention after he talked about Snoop Dogg.

The 49-year-old singer opened up about meeting Snopp as he revealed that he was very "nervous" before meeting the American rapper.

The Spicy Margarita singer joined US version of The Voice and shared his candid thoughts on getting to know his fellow new co-stars as he expressed his mixed emotions.

The Feeling Good singer also recalled his past experiences asd well and said that he has been let down many times by "so many people" in the music industry.

However, during his recent interview with Extra, the singer shared: "I was actually really nervous to meet Snoop Dogg because I’m a big fan, and in this business, as you know — because this is what you do every day — how disappointing are so many people."

"And so to meet the one guy that I really thought revolutionised music, that I really thought took hip hop and rap and brought it to a new place."

Michael went on explaining "Very much like Louis Armstrong who just changed the whole scene, I felt like Snoop had done that for that genre. So I was like, ‘Oh, man, I hope this dude is cool. I hope this dude is, you know, is warm."