Pamela Anderson equates beauty with ‘bravery’

Pamela Anderson reflects on beauty

Pamela Anderson has recently shared her two cents on beauty as she embraces a bare-faced look at the Gotham Awards earlier this week.

“Being brave and living your dreams is beauty for me,” said the Baywatch actress while speaking to PEOPLE magazine.

Pamela remarked, “It's never too late.”

Reflecting on her no make-up look, the actress stated, “It has a time and a place. I just feel in my personal life, it just didn't really make sense.”

The outlet reported that Pamela attended the award ceremony as a nominee for her role in The Last Showgirl.

Earlier in August 2023, Pamela told Elle that she changed her appearance after the death of her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, in 2019, who lost her battle with breast cancer.

“She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup,” she stated.

Pamela described the change as “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too”.

“Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone’s doing,” continued the 57-year-old.

Pamela added, “I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, ‘Wow, this is really... what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey.”