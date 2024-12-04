Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy moves on in life without singer

Kate Cassidy moves to tears as she leaves behind Liam Payne's memories

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy reminisced memories with the late singer in her latest heartbreaking move.

Kate was snapped moving out from the house, where she had been living with the late singer.

Payne's partner shed tears while standing on the street surrounded by her possessions after vacating the apartment.

The influencer was seen clenching an oversized plush toy, a vibrant squish mallow that might didn't fit into her suitcase.

One of her friend assisted the vocalist's lover, with loading numerous boxes and bags into a hired van before setting off to an uncertain location.

Neighbors revealed that Kate might be moving in with her friends for now as she prepares to fly back to the US for Christmas with her family.

Prior to the For You singer's death, the couple spent time together in Argentina and attended former bandmate Niall Horan’s sell out concert in the city.

However, Kate flew back to the couple’s home in Miami on October 14, while her boyfriend stayed back to renew his US visa.

Later that day, Liam Payne died after plunging from a third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires, at the age of 31.